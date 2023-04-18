Padel tennis plans for listed Leeds railway engine shed
A Grade II listed railway engine shed in West Yorkshire could be turned into a padel tennis centre.
The Roundhouse on Wellington Road in Leeds, which was opened in 1847 and designed by Thomas Grainger, originally accommodated up to 20 locomotives.
Applicants We Are Padel hope the venue, which has recently been used as a garage and for vehicle hire, can provide both indoor and outdoor courts.
Both planning and listed building applications have been submitted.
The game, described as a mixture between tennis and squash, is played in teams of two on a court which allows players to hit the ball after it bounces back off the wall.
We Are Padel described the sport as an "extremely fast-growing market in Europe", with the firm operating more than 130 clubs.
Under the plans, submitted to Leeds City Council, the centre would also include changing facilities, external parking and a seating and retail area.
In a heritage statement submitted as part of the application, We Are Padel said the plan would see the building restored to its "original openness".
"The proposed use is one that will benefit the city centre and the wider community," it said.
"It will allow members of the public to enjoy inclusive sport in an historic location which in turn should then secure the building's future and viability for years to come."
The company said 10% of club profits would be put back into local community projects if financial targets were met.
