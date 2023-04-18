Teenager injured in suspected stabbing outside Leeds school
- Published
A teenager has been injured in a suspected stabbing outside a school in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.
The 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries outside Allerton Grange School in Roundhay at around 15:10 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital with a head injury and a suspected knife wound on his leg. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.