Wentbridge: Overnight A1 closure to fix bridge pothole
- Published
A section of the A1 near Wentbridge in West Yorkshire will be closed this evening for emergency repairs.
National Highways said a pothole had been found on the bridge deck at Wentbridge viaduct.
The agency said a temporary fix had already been made, but a closure of the northbound section of the road was needed to enable a permanent repair.
The northbound lane will be closed from 20:00 BST tonight and will reopen at 06:00 on Friday morning.
National Highways said the southbound lane would remain open and diversions would be in place.
"Arrangements are in place to ensure safe and easy access to any properties close to the A1 where the scheme is taking place," a spokesperson added.
There is already a contraflow in place on the northbound carriageway to enable a major programme of work being carried out between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.