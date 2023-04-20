Marsden Moor: Fire crews tackle moorland blaze
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYFRS) said crews were dealing with an ongoing incident in the Pule Hill area.
Crews from Slaithwaite and Meltham were in attendance, the fire service said. The wildfire has been extinguished but crews remain on scene for damping down.
The public is advised to stay away from the area. According to the National Trust, the fire was fanned by strong winds.
Ten fire engines, wildfire officers, a drone team and Yorkshire Water were initially sent to the scene, a fire service spokesperson said.
But the service said the fire was extinguished at around 18:20 BST and five crews remained on site.
The A62 was closed between Marsden and Diggle, and Mount Road in Marsden was also shut, West Yorkshire Police said.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
A fire in the same area last year prompted a reminder that fires, barbecues and fireworks were banned on the moor.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.