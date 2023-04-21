Large fire engulfs unoccupied care home in Morley
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an unoccupied care home in Morley.
Crews were called at about 04:35 BST to the property on Britannia Road which was engulfed in flames.
Five engines and support crews were sent to the scene and the road has been closed in both directions.
At the height of the blaze, nearby residents were urged to keep doors and windows closed because of low-lying smoke.
Crews from Dewsbury, Hunslet and Cleckheaton were at the scene along with special teams including the aerial appliance.
