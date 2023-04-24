Leeds: Blossom tree planting initiative celebrated
- Published
An initiative to give communities more access to nature through the creation of green spaces and circles of blossom trees is coming to fruition in Leeds.
The National Trust idea saw 10 trees planted in Burley Park earlier this year which are now blossoming.
Leeds was one of nine English cities to benefit from the project which is supported by Love Leeds Parks and the city council.
Burley Park sits in one of the most densely populated areas of the city.
Burley itself is also ranked by Friends of the Earth in the second most deprived category for greenspace.
Love Leeds Parks, in collaboration with Friends of Burley Park and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), planted the Tibetan cherry trees and benches and a path have also been installed.
Justin Scully, general manager for the National Trust's Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said bringing more blossom to this area had been a "real joy".
"By working with our partners, we hope we've helped towards their ambitions to create a space for local people that really makes a difference to their daily lives, supporting an improved green space, whilst helping nature to thrive in Leeds."
A celebration event, featuring poet laureate Simon Armitage, will take place in the park on Thursday, with guests from organisations involved in the tree planting and residents.
Chloe Sykes, chief executive of Love Leeds Parks, said it would be a "fantastic opportunity" for people to "celebrate and take inspiration from the beautiful nature found right here in our city".
