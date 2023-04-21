Jamie Meah: Police appeal to trace suspects in Armley murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Leeds have released images of four men wanted on suspicion of murder.
West Yorkshire Police want to trace Ranei Wilks, 21, and Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers, and Enham Nishat, all aged 20, over the death of Jamie Meah.
Anyone with information about the men's whereabouts is asked to contact police.
The four wanted men are believed to have links to Leeds, Merseyside and the Greater Manchester areas, according to the force.
Members of the public have been advised not to approach any of the four males but to call 999.
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "Jamie's death was a tragedy in which a young man with his life ahead of him was needlessly cut short.
"We would like to speak to these four males who are wanted for his murder.
"I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen any of these four males, or knows of their whereabouts, to please contact us with those details."
