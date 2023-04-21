Man dies in suspected e-scooter crash in Leeds
A man has died in a suspected e-scooter crash in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the 24-year-old died after he was found injured in the car park of the Leeds Unite Students Broadcasting Tower at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
He was found near to a metal barrier with his e-scooter was lying nearby.
Officers investigating the death said he was travelling from Headingley to Leeds station and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
