Widow of Wakefield soldier killed in Cyprus crash seeks new inquest
- Published
The widow of a British soldier killed at an RAF base in Cyprus has lodged a legal bid for a new inquest in the UK.
Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley died in a crash at RAF Akrotiri in June 2016.
A 2018 inquest in Wakefield recorded a narrative verdict and left "many unanswered questions", his widow said. Another is taking place in Cyprus.
Sally Oxley said she had been left in the dark about details of her husband's death and wanted "discrepancies" in witness accounts to be examined.
"I need closure. It's nearly seven years and I'm still battling for answers and for justice," she said.
"Before there was the lack of evidence - there was nothing. Now we've got statements. Now there's witnesses. They all need to be called."
Colour Sgt Oxley, 40, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, had been riding a motorbike while on deployment when he was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman on British territory.
The original inquest heard his death had been caused by blunt force injuries to his head.
However, the US Air Force took charge of the investigation and few details were made public, Mrs Oxley's legal team said.
Mrs Oxley, who is from Huddersfield but now lives in Barnsley, has since been pushing for a new inquest.
Her legal team submitted a request this week to the Attorney General for England and Wales, seeking permission to go to the High Court and appeal.
The 45-year-old said she was told during a meeting with a US general that the US serviceman involved in the accident would face no charges and that was "the end of the matter".
She said she was told by the Cypriot government it would be holding its own inquest into her husband's death and last year was given a file containing witness statements including those whose evidence contradicted the US account.
"It's absolutely disgusting. It's the disrespect - there's no loyalty to him for serving 21 years for his country," Mrs Oxley said.
"I think there's too many discrepancies for them not to give a fresh inquest."
She has travelled to Cyprus for a hearing on Tuesday, where she will apply for an inquest there to be adjourned until the new evidence has been agreed, she said.
"It needs to be dealt with in the correct manner, not just swept under the carpet," said Mrs Oxley.
"I'm determined to get the truth. It's gone on for too long now and somebody has to take responsibility."
Christopher Stanley, of KRW Law, told PA Media a new inquest was "in the interests of justice".
He said: "We have identified at least 20 witnesses who could be called and two documents we need disclosing to the Cypriot court, including the USAF investigation report.
"If her [Sally's] husband was unlawfully killed because the driver made a mistake, that's all she wants to know."
The US Air Force has been approached for a comment.
