Knife Angel memorial service as sculpture leaves Bradford
A memorial service for those affected by violent crime is to be held at Bradford Cathedral later.
It comes as the Knife Angel statue, made from 100,000 knives collected by police forces, leaves the city.
A ceremony in front of the sculpture in Centenary Square took place on Thursday morning to mark its departure.
A cathedral spokesperson said the Thursday evening service would remember "those who have lost their lives as well as those traumatised by violence".
Ahead of the 19:30 BST service, the spokesperson said anyone affected by violence could gather "for a time of reflection and remembrance".
"You are welcome to come and grieve and stand with others in hope of an end to this scourge in our city."
The 27ft (8m) artwork, which was created from blades collected through knife amnesty bins across 43 police forces, features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on its wings.
It has toured the country since 2017 with the aim of showing people of the dangers of knife crime.
Alfie Bradley, who created the sculpture, previously said: "30% of the knives that are on the Angel were bloodied when we received them - they all had to be sterilised."
The statue is scheduled to now be sited in Crewe in Cheshire.
