Huddersfield Town Hall £2.5m repair work gets under way
Major repair work costing £2.5m has started on Huddersfield Town Hall.
Sections of the roof on the Grade II listed building will be replaced with more durable materials to protect it from rainwater damage and damp.
Conservation works will also be carried out on the exterior stonemasonry as well as refurbishment of the flagpoles, Kirklees Council said.
The town hall would remain open during the work but traffic and parking outside would be affected, it added.
A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order is in place while work is ongoing along with partial closures of footpaths on Corporation Street and Peel Street.
Kirklees Council said the pedestrian access to the town hall would be maintained at all times with diversions signposted throughout the area.
Other repairs to the town hall include redecoration to some of the building's interiors, including the mayor's office, the hospitality room, reception room, council chamber and civic office.
The refurbishment project is expected to be completed in January 2024.
David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration, said: "Huddersfield Town Hall has stood for about two and a half centuries, and it's one of our most beautiful and impressive council buildings.
"This work is about protecting it for years to come, preserving part of Huddersfield's history - one of our greatest priorities throughout our regeneration work in the town centre."
