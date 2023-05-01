Bradford's mowers to get month off in biodiversity campaign
- Published
A West Yorkshire council is among a number of local authorities giving many of their mowers a month off to encourage biodiversity.
Bradford Council will be letting the grass grow freely in a number of its parks and green spaces to support No Mow May.
Conservation charity Plantlife's national campaign aims to encourage wildflowers which attract bees, butterflies and other wildlife.
The event lasts until the end of May.
Bradford Council said more than 80 green spaces, including sections in parks and grass verges, would be left to grow naturally.
Ishaq Shafiq, the council's Bradford South area coordinator, said: "Managing our sites in a way that supports biodiversity is one of the ways we want to create a more sustainable district for the future."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.