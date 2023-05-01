Coronation-themed Ilkley Carnival brings out record crowd
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of a West Yorkshire town for the borough's coronation-themed carnival.
Pageantry of all shapes and sizes was on show in Ilkley as up to 1,000 people took part in the annual procession and more cheered them on.
Carnival committee chairman Andrew Stacey said about 10,000 people had visited the town's showground.
"This carnival is by the community for the community," he added.
'Always spectacular'
The procession featured a display of kings and queens, Spitfire planes, crowns and even youngsters dressed up as the Red Arrows aerobatic team.
Mr Stacey said despite weather worries before the annual event, hundreds of volunteers had worked tirelessly to make the show a success.
"It's always spectacular, but this year has been superb."
After being cancelled during the pandemic, 2022's event had seen a record-breaking turnout - but this year had been even bigger, Mr Stacey said.
"The main reason is the community supporting us. It is by the community, for the community.
"The community have shown us they want this event."
