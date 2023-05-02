Man seriously injured in Bradford machete attack
A man suffered serious injuries in an attack after he encountered a group of men armed with machetes in Bradford.
The man was assaulted in an alleyway between Welbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road in Great Horton on 4 April, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was with friends at about 16:00 BST when three men wearing balaclavas ran into the alleyway with machetes.
One of the suspects attacked the man and he was taken to hospital with wounds to his face, police said.
Officers have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
