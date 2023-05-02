Mum-of-five Kellie Mazza named as Leeds fatal crash victim
A woman who died after she was hit by a car in Leeds has been named as 46-year-old Kellie Mazza.
Ms Mazza was struck by a silver VW Golf on Merrion Street at about 22:30 BST on 15 April. She was taken to hospital but died later from her injuries.
She was a mother to five children and was described by her family as "outgoing, friendly and caring".
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remained on bail, police said.
West Yorkshire Police has renewed its appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with video footage of the incident has being urged to get in touch.
