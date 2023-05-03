Upskirting arrest after women filmed in Halifax bar
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of upskirting in a bar in Halifax.
The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of women being filmed at Yates's bar in the early hours of 3 March.
Officers said they wanted to speak with a victim who first made the report but did not identify herself to police.
PC Andy Holmes urged other women who may have been targeted but had not yet spoken to police to also come forward.
Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and released on bail.
