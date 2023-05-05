Local election results 2023: Labour continue to dominate in West Yorkshire
- Published
Labour has retained its domination of local politics in West Yorkshire by holding Leeds, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees councils.
While counting is continuing in Wakefield, Labour is expected to retain control there.
The Conservatives saw a few losses in Leeds including a surprise defeat to the Green Party in Wetherby.
Labour group leader James Lewis said the results had been a strong endorsement for his party.
"It's not just a rejection of the government's policies," he said.
"People trust us to lead the city fairly and compassionately."
The final result in Leeds saw Labour make a net gain of two seats, giving them 60 councillors, while the Conservatives have 18 after suffering a net loss of three. There will be 12 independent councillors, six Liberal Democrats, a net loss of one, and three Green Party members.
In Bradford, Labour ended the day with a total of 56 councillors after making four net gains.
The Conservatives saw a net loss of five seats, leaving them with 16 members on the authority, while the Green Party increased its tally to eight after gaining two seats.
The Liberal Democrats made a net loss of one, leaving them with five councillors, and there are also five independent members.
Analysis, Gemma Dillon, BBC Radio Leeds Political Reporter
Labour went into these elections running all five local authorities in West Yorkshire.
They took control of Kirklees last year.
This election was all about maintaining and strengthening their support across the county ahead of the next general election - and they appear to have done that.
However, the Conservative Party also needed to prove their support was holding up in areas that have Conservative MPs.
They have taken comfort in pointing to areas where their support, they claim, has held up.
That includes the Colne Valley, where Conservative MP Jason McCartney told me he is feeling more confident after these results, pointing out they gained a new councillor.
All in all, it points to West Yorkshire being a key battleground once more in next year's general election.
Of the 17 seats being contested in Calderdale only one changed hands with the Green Party making a gain from an independent in the Northowram and Shelf ward.
The new council make-up is virtually unchanged with Labour on 28, Conservatives 15, Liberal Democrats on six, and Greens on two.
In Kirklees, Labour ended up with 39 councillors, a net gain of two, the Conservatives have 18 members, the Liberal Democrats eight, the Green Party have three councillors and there is one independent.
However, there were some close calls, including Batley East, where just 14 votes separated Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and his Conservative rival.
