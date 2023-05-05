Bradford stabbing: Teenager sentenced for broad daylight attack
A teenager who stabbed a 48-year-old man in front of shoppers in Bradford city centre has been sentenced.
The man was attacked in broad daylight on 25 August on Ivegate, suffering serious injuries.
West Yorkshire Police said emergency first aid given at the scene by two members of the public and police officers "undoubtedly saved his life".
At Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was sentenced to an 18-month rehabilitation order.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a section 18 assault on 28 February.
The force said the stabbed man had since recovered from his injuries.
Det Insp Karl Noglik, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was an awful incident to happen in broad daylight in front of shoppers in the city centre.
"I hope today will give the victim some closure on what has been a truly harrowing ordeal for him."
