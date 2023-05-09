Luddenden Foot crash: Driver, 19, killed in head-on collision
- Published
A 19-year-old driver has died in a head-on collision in Calderdale.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was killed when his blue Seat Ibiza collided with a black BMW 320D shortly after he overtook a red VW Take Up.
The crash happened on the A646 Burnley Road, in Luddenden Foot, at about 17:40 BST on Sunday, the force said.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area at the time to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.