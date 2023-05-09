Halifax arrest after women shown indecent images in Calderdale parks
- Published
A man has been arrested after a dog walker was shown indecent images by a passerby in a West Yorkshire park.
The female dog walker was approached by a man in Savile Park Gardens in Halifax on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said he showed her pictures of a dog on his phone before allegedly scrolling to indecent images featuring himself.
Officers believe similar incidents have happened in other parks and urged anyone with concerns to come forward.
A force spokesperson said: "The woman was not injured during the incident, but it understandably caused considerable distress and concern."
They said the 56-year-old man arrested in connection with the latest incident remained in custody.
