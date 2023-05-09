More jail for speeding driver who killed Normanton cyclist in hit-and-run
A speeding driver who knocked down a cyclist and left him dying in the road has had his jail sentence increased.
Lee Beevers, 27, was driving at more than 80mph on a 30mph road in Normanton, West Yorkshire, when he hit Alan Tankard, 33, in April last year.
He fled the scene and, in a bid to cover his tracks, torched the Honda Civic he had been driving.
The Court of Appeal increased his sentence by 16 months to six years after it was deemed unduly lenient.
The court heard that on the evening of 13 April 2022 Beevers had been driving a friend's car at speed through residential areas and had ignored his passengers' requests to slow down.
As Beevers approached a junction with Church Lane, he struck Mr Tankard, who was crossing the road on his bicycle wearing high vis clothing.
Beevers, who was already banned from driving, drove off without checking on his victim, who had been thrown into the air, the court was told.
CCTV evidence found that Beevers was driving at 82mph (132km/h) at the point of the collision and neither Beevers nor his passengers called for assistance.
Mr Tankard was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from Mr Tankard's family said Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton "will never know the pain and suffering he has caused".
Beevers was originally jailed for four years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court in January after pleading guilty to charges including causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop after a road accident.
'Reckless and heartless'
His sentence was increased by the Court of Appeal at a hearing on 21 April 2023.
The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, described Beevers as "a persistent offender".
"He repeatedly ignored requests from his passengers to slow down before he callously fled the scene after he smashed into his victim," he said.
Mr Tomlinson said while the extended sentence "won't change what happened" the court had recognised "the severity of his crimes".
"[It has] determined that Lee Beevers should spend longer behind bars for his reckless and heartless actions," he added.
