Leeds United charity CEO accused of bullying staff
Former employees at Leeds United FC's charity arm claim they felt forced to quit to escape the bullying behaviour of its chief executive.
They told the BBC that Leeds United Foundation CEO John Mallalieu created a "toxic" environment in which staff felt he intimidated and humiliated them.
It is alleged he described one female executive member as looking "like a stripper" because she wore high heels.
The Foundation said a review of its "prevailing culture" was under way.
It said it treated any grievance from a current or former employee with the utmost seriousness and that it had commissioned the review to reinforce its commitment to ensuring its culture aligned with its values.
The charity said the review, to be conducted by an independent employment barrister, would be completed by the end of June.
An investigation by the Foundation's trustees in March upheld two complaints about Mr Mallalieu's behaviour by one member of staff, who had worked there for several years.
It upheld complaints that he had created "a negative working environment and culture for some employees" and that "comments have been made by John which would not accord with the professional standards expected".
The now former employee was told by Stephen Russell, the vice chair of the trustees, that "appropriate action" would be taken to "improve the culture and working environment".
He said "the steps that need to be taken to achieve the necessary improvements" would be discussed with Mr Mallalieu.
She said she was frustrated that despite both elements of her grievance being upheld "all that has come out of it is a discussion".
In response to the BBC's investigation, the Foundation said: "The grievance was partially upheld by an independent trustee and a remedial plan was agreed with the manager concerned that we believe was proportionate to the grievance and would deliver the necessary performance improvements."
However, the staff member who brought the grievance said: "I just don't believe he's [Mr Mallalieu] the right person to continue to drive the Foundation forward. He's damaging its reputation.
"My friends that are left working there under him deserve better.
"They work there because they want to better the community, the young people that they work with, everybody there does it for the love of what they're doing, and they deserve so much better than a CEO that belittles and bullies."
She claimed that Mr Mallalieu would talk disparagingly about other staff members, including criticising their dress sense and referring to colleagues as "useless" or "idiots".
"The worst one that I heard was when he referred to a female executive member of staff about the clothing that she wore, saying that, because she wore high heels, her shoes made her look like a stripper."
She also claimed Mr Mallalieu made derogatory comments about the charity's trustees, referring to one with an expletive term.
The Foundation's website says its mission is to "use the power of football and Leeds United to enhance the lives of people across the region through opportunities in sport, education, and healthier lifestyles".
Its revenue from charitable activities and donations for the year ending June 2022 was £1.9m which left it with funds worth £434,948 - up from revenue of £1.3m and funds of £277,406 in the previous year.
Mr Mallalieu is understood to earn between £120,000 and £130,000 a year and has been in post since October 2020 having previously been chief executive of the Bank Workers Charity.
The complainant said she did not question his business acumen, but wanted to challenge his management style which she described as "Jekyll and Hyde".
She also claimed the trustees had been contacted by other employees making allegations about Mr Mallalieu's behaviour two years before her complaint.
Scott Buckler, a fundraising manager for the Foundation between May and August 2021, says he first made an official complaint about Mr Mallalieu in an email to Leeds United HR business partner Lynsey Farnworth towards the end of his time there.
Mr Buckler claims he received a letter from Ms Farnworth saying Mr Mallalieu's behaviour had been investigated and they had found there was no case to answer.
After leaving the Foundation he emailed chair of the trustees James Rogers to highlight his concerns about Mr Mallalieu.
He cited examples, including Mr Mallalieu allegedly sending him "threatening and condescending" emails, using offensive language towards volunteers at a golf event and putting rubbish, including empty cans and food wrappers, into a colleague's bag for a joke.
Mr Buckler said he had wanted to draw attention to what he described as "toxic" behaviour within the Foundation which he feared would "lead to good employees and future candidates leaving".
He claims Mr Rogers replied saying the matter would be looked into, but he had heard nothing since.
'Undermined in meetings'
A third employee has told the BBC she had also resigned due to Mr Mallalieu's alleged behaviour.
She also said Mr Mallalieu spoke about team members in derogatory terms.
After leaving she also emailed Mr Rogers and Ms Farnworth to say she had complained about Mr Mallalieu's behaviour towards her as early as December 2020.
In the email she said: "His behaviour towards me was bullying. I was spoken over and undermined in meetings and on calls, so much so that the trustees would bring it up to me when we spoke.
"I have many examples of John's behaviour towards me and ultimately I felt I was left with no other option than to resign from a job I absolutely loved and it genuinely impacted on my mental health.
"I know of other colleagues within the Foundation that have also been subject to this treatment."
She said that after making her complaint she was contacted by Ms Farnworth and told that after an investigation, in which she was not spoken to, there was no case to answer.
Despite that, the BBC has been told one of the trustees resigned over her treatment, telling the Foundation it was "directly because of the conduct and irrational behaviour of John Mallalieu".
The trustee said he told Mr Rogers and Mr Russell "that, in my opinion, Mr Mallalieu was a bully and unscrupulous and that his conduct... was worthy of investigation.
"It seemed to me that James and Steve preferred Mr Mallalieu's version of events to mine... which made my position untenable."
'Properly investigated'
The Foundation said in a statement that, "Like many small charities our HR is outsourced to an independent professional services firm to ensure appropriate rigour and adherence to best practice," and that it had "fully and properly investigated the one grievance (from an employee) in March 2023 and the two complaints (from a former employee and a former contractor) in September 2021".
It added that that the vast majority of its staff are proud to work for the Foundation and that it remains committed to addressing any recommendations from the report.
