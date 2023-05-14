Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow at Leeds marathon finish
- Published
Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield stopped short of the finish at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to carry his friend over the line.
The event named after former Leeds Rhinos star, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, saw more than 12,000 people take part.
It was inspired by Sinfield, who pushed his former team-mate around the course in a specially adapted wheelchair.
He then lifted Burrow up and carried him, to the delight of onlookers.
Thousands of runners took on the 26.2-mile (42.2km) course - which started and ended at Headingley Stadium - and many more lined the route to cheer them on.
The marathon aimed to raise funds for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other causes.
"The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic," said Sinfield who has set himself numerous fundraising running challenges in support of his friend.
After he crossed the finish line Sinfield thanked all those involved for "creating something so incredible in Rob's name".
"Today is a celebration of friendship," he added.
Speaking before the big day, Burrow said: "Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community."
Run For All announced last month The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon would return in 2024 after an "overwhelming" number of people entered this year's race.
Jenn Scribbins, from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was important to defeat the "devastating" disease.
"Six people are diagnosed every day and unfortunately there is no cure.
"What this event is doing is raising those funds to help us get closer to that cure."
