Man, 20, dies after car crashes into horsebox in Barkisland
- Published
A man has died and three others have been arrested after a car crashed into a horsebox, police have said.
The 20-year-old victim's black Vauxhall Corsa collided with the parked horsebox on Saddleworth Road in Barkisland.
West Yorkshire Police said the driver died at the scene following the crash at 13:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said he was travelling in convoy with two other vehicles and three men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or what had happened before it to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.