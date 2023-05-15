A1 crash: Lorry driver arrested after woman, 19, dies
- Published
A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash on the A1, police have said.
The woman was driving an Audi A3 when it collided with a lorry at about 18:10 BST on Saturday on the northbound carriageway, near to junction 41 for Ferrybridge.
Three passengers in the Audi suffered minor injuries, the force said.
The lorry driver has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Any witnesses to the collision have been asked to call police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.