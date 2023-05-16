Katie Higton and Steven Harnett named as victims in Huddersfield murder inquiry
- Published
A man and a woman stabbed to death at a house in Huddersfield have been named by police.
Steven Harnett, 25, and Katie Higton, 27, were found at the house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, at about 09:55 BST on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 34-year-old man from Huddersfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by the force.
The street remained cordoned off on Tuesday, with investigations at the scene continuing.
Paramedics found Mr Harnett, from Huddersfield, and Ms Higton, a mother-of four also from the town, with multiple injuries "believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon", officers said.
They were confirmed to have died at the scene.
It is believed the pair were attacked overnight between Sunday and Monday, with formal post-mortem examinations yet to be conducted.
The former brother and sister-in-law of Ms Higton, who asked not to be named, paid tribute to her as "the best mum" and said the family was "absolutely devastated" as they placed flowers at the scene.
He said his brother had been in a relationship with Ms Higton for seven years and was the father of her two oldest children, daughters aged nine and 10.
He told the PA news agency the children "were in the property when the incident took place".
Cards left with flowers at the scene said "RIP my darling. We love you. No more suffering" and "I am so sorry for how things have ended."
Scott I'Anson, who lives on Harpe Inge, said he did not know Ms Higton but had seen her and her children.
"They kept to themselves but a lot of people liked them," he said.
"It's quite a big family street."
Specially-trained officers are supporting their families, police said, with officers conducting patrols in the local area to reassure residents.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.