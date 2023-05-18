Huddersfield double stabbing: Man in court on murder charges
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man and woman found dead at a house in Huddersfield.
Steven Harnett, 25, and Katie Higton, 27, had injuries police believe were caused by "a bladed weapon" at the house in Harpe Inge, Dalton, on Monday.
At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, Marcus Osbourne, 34, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again on 5 July for a plea hearing.
No application for bail was made during the short hearing.
Mr Osbourne, of Harpe Inge, is also charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will in the property on the night Mr Harnett and Ms Higton died.
