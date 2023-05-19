Bradford safety cameras: Man fined for abusing operator
A motorist has been fined for blocking a safety camera van and then verbally abusing the operator.
Hamzah Mahmood, 24, targeted the van parked in Bolton Road, Bradford, on 15 August last year.
On Wednesday, he appeared before Bradford Magistrates' Court where he admitted causing harassment, alarm or distress and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Mahmood, of Queen's Road, Bradford, was fined £487.
After the case, Paul Jeffrey, West Yorkshire Police's head of Prosecutions and Casualty Prevention Unit, explained its safety camera enforcement officers enforce speed limits to prevent deaths and serious injuries.
He said: "Threats and abuse towards these staff, who are working to keep communities safe, will not be tolerated. These incidents will be investigated and wherever possible offenders will be prosecuted."
