Marsden Moor wildfire under control as crews remain at scene

Marden Moor fireWYFRS
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the Butterley Reservoir area at about 13:30 BST on Monday

A large wildfire which broke out on Marsden Moor has been brought under control, the fire service said.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service received dozens of calls after plumes of smoke were seen rising near Wessenden Road, Marsden, on Monday.

At its height, more than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, which covered an area of about one sq km.

The fire service said crews from three stations remained on scene monitoring for hot spots.

The fire on Monday afternoon was the seventh on the moor this year.

Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.