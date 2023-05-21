Leeds: Hundreds of motorcyclists ride out for charity event

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Leeds
Motorcyclists are encouraged to dress in suits for the annual event

Hundreds of men have driven round Leeds on classic motorbikes wearing tweed suits as part of a worldwide charity event.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is held annually to raise money for men's mental health and prostate cancer charity Movember.

In Leeds, 200 motorcyclists set off from the Royal Armouries building at 12:15 BST for a rally around the city.

Internationally more than 100,000 men participate in the event.

Classic bikes were out in force in the city

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was started in Sydney, in 2012 by Mark Hawwa.

He was inspired by a photo of the TV Show Mad Men's Don Draper, who was featured riding a classic bike while wearing his finest suit.

Mr Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support men.

The charity has raised millions internationally and organisers in Leeds believe the city's enthusiasts have raised £100,000
Details of the route are only provided to those registered to attend

The event is focused on men's mental health, suicide prevention and prostate cancer research and since 2012 more than £35m ($44m) has been raised.

Organisers in Leeds said this year they expect to raise about £20,000.

