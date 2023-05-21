Leeds: Hundreds of motorcyclists ride out for charity event
- Published
Hundreds of men have driven round Leeds on classic motorbikes wearing tweed suits as part of a worldwide charity event.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is held annually to raise money for men's mental health and prostate cancer charity Movember.
In Leeds, 200 motorcyclists set off from the Royal Armouries building at 12:15 BST for a rally around the city.
Internationally more than 100,000 men participate in the event.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was started in Sydney, in 2012 by Mark Hawwa.
He was inspired by a photo of the TV Show Mad Men's Don Draper, who was featured riding a classic bike while wearing his finest suit.
Mr Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support men.
The event is focused on men's mental health, suicide prevention and prostate cancer research and since 2012 more than £35m ($44m) has been raised.
Organisers in Leeds said this year they expect to raise about £20,000.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.