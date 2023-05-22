Leeds stabbing: Two boys, aged 11 and 17, arrested
Two boys, aged 11 and 17, have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Leeds.
The youths were arrested on Monday after a 13-year-old boy suffered "serious but non-life threatening" injuries at the Co-Op store in Swarcliffe on Sunday, police said.
The victim was treated in hospital, but was later discharged.
West Yorkshire Police said the two boys remain in custody. Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
