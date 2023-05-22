Marsden Moor: Firefighters tackling wildfire on moorland
- Published
More than 40 firefighters are battling a large wildfire on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the moor near Wessenden Road, Marsden, where fire have been tackling the flames since about 13:30 BST.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze covered about one sq km, with nine fire engines in attendance.
A spokesperson said it was the seventh wildfire it had dealt with on the moor this year.
Crews from Ossett, Keighley, Todmorden, Halifax and Skelmanthorpe were called to the fire, with further engines from Odsall, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Meltham later called to assist.
A fire service off-road vehicle, a drone and a wildlife support unit also attended.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.