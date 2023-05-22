Leeds: Rush hour train window cracked in air gun incident
An air gun attack on a rush hour train has caused disruption to rail services.
British Transport Police said officers were called to Kirkstall Forge station, in Leeds, at 17:25 BST when a train window was cracked after being hit by air gun pellets on the line nearby.
No passengers or rail staff were injured, BTP said, with those behind the incident not located during a search of the area.
Northern said a number of services had been disrupted due to the damage.
Passenger John Gallagher said he was sat about 20ft (6m) away from the window when it was hit, adding that the 17:19 Leeds to Skipton service made two unexpected stops just outside Leeds shortly beforehand.
"They made an announcement to say that they'd had some information that someone was shooting at trains," he told the BBC.
"A few minutes later we started to move and pick up speed, we heard a loud crack and I jumped out of my skin."
He added: "The window was still intact but had shatter marks through it."
Passengers were warned rail services between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square, Ilkley, Skipton and Carlisle would be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
In an update published at 20:55, Northern said all lines had reopened but disruption would continue until 22:30.
A BTP spokesperson said: "Police were called to the line following reports that a train had been hit by air gun pellets, causing a window to crack.
"Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, however no one was located. No passengers or rail staff were injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
