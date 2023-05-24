M62 crash: Longs delays eastbound after lorry and truck collide
- Published
Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to 90 minutes on the M62 eastbound after a lorry and a pickup truck collided.
National Highways said traffic was queuing from the scene of the crash at junction 28 for Tingley to junction 25.
A spokesperson said drivers should "plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible".
Work to recover the vehicles is under way, they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.