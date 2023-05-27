Huddersfield fatal stabbing victim named as man charged
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Huddersfield.
Sandra Harriott, 56, died in hospital after being found critically hurt on Ripon Avenue in Fartown shortly before 07:00 BST on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said Roger Harriott, 55, of, Linthwaite, had been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later, police said.
