Huddersfield man pleads guilty to murder after Fartown stabbing
A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Huddersfield.
Sandra Harriott, 56, died in hospital after being found stabbed in Ripon Avenue, Fartown, shortly before 07:00 BST on Friday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Roger Harriott, 55, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with murder on Tuesday.
He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a hearing on 3 July.
