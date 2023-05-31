West Yorkshire Police probed by watchdog over domestic abuse claims against officer
A watchdog is to probe claims West Yorkshire Police failed to properly investigate one of its officers over allegations of domestic abuse.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is examining the force's handling of complaints about a serving firearms officer.
The officer was reported to the force by his ex-wife, who told the BBC she was "not taken seriously".
West Yorkshire Police said the officer had since been suspended.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm we have received a complaint alleging West Yorkshire Police failed to accurately record and investigate complaints and conduct allegations against a serving officer between the period of December 2021 and March 2023."After carefully assessing the available information, we have started an independent investigation. Our investigation is in the very early stages."
The officer's former wife told the BBC in March she reported "extreme controlling and coercive behaviour" to the force but no investigation was opened.
She described West Yorkshire Police's response as an "intentional overlooking of his behaviour" and said her experience had destroyed her trust in the police.
West Yorkshire Police said its professional standards directorate was investigating the allegations of domestic abuse.
A force spokesperson also added: "While we cannot comment further on this specific matter, we encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact us. Allegations are taken seriously, including allegations involving West Yorkshire Police officers and staff, and will always be fully investigated."
