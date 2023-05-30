Knottingley quarry: Girl in hospital after being rescued from water
A girl has been taken to hospital after being rescued from water at a quarry in Knottingley, emergency services said.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called at 19:50 BST on Monday to reports a child had slipped and was stuck in water at a quarry off Leys Lane.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team also attended. The child was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.
The girl's age was not given, nor was there an update on her condition.
