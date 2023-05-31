Police 'extremely concerned' for man missing from Pinderfields Hospital
Police have said they are "extremely concerned" for a man who went missing from a West Yorkshire hospital.
Zachary Martin, 26, was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield at about 19:20 BST on 25 May.
He is described as around 6ft (1.8m) tall and was wearing a striped top and dark shorts when he went missing.
West Yorkshire Police believe Mr Martin has no contacts in the area and may be sleeping rough. Officers have urged people to call 999 if they see him.
A spokesperson for the force said Mr Martin is not from the Wakefield area.
