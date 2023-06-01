Ex-West Yorkshire Police PC in court over misconduct charges
A former West Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office.
Former PC Declan Middleton, who worked on Bradford's safeguarding domestic abuse team, is accused of abusing his position of trust by starting a relationship with a woman he met.
He is also alleged to have attempted to pursue relationships with two other women during the course of his duties.
At Leeds Magistrates' Court, Mr Middleton was given unconditional bail.
During the three-minute hearing, he was told he "appeared before court for offences that are so serious they can only be dealt with at a crown court".
He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 29 June.
The offences he is alleged to have committed took place between May 2020 and October 2021, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
Mr Middleton, of Thwaites Brow, Keighley, faces three counts of misconduct in public office.
