Wakefield Council to reconsider Kellingley club closure plan
A council has agreed to "take another look" at its plans to redevelop a West Yorkshire social club.
Wakefield Council had planned to spend more than £10m on transforming Kellingley Sports and Social Club in Knottingley into a community hub.
One staff member said the proposal would leave a "massive hole in the community".
The council said it had listened to community feedback and had "reflected" on its original proposals.
In February, the Labour-run council's cabinet approved the scheme to turn the building into a community hub, with the new facility hosting sports, youth clubs and community groups.
The estimated cost of the project, which would also include a job centre and Citizens Advice bureau, was estimated to be £10.7m, mainly due to the poor condition of the building.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mark Lynam, the local authority's corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said it remained "committed" to investing in the area.
"After listening to feedback from the local community, we've reflected on the proposals put forward in February," he added.
"We're taking another look to see if there is a better way we can meet the needs of local people with this investment."
The initial proposals attracted criticism from the area's three Liberal Democrat councillors who described it as "a waste of public money" as many of the services were already available in the area.
Knottingley Lib Dem councillor Adele Hayes said: "Labour's plans at the Kellingley club will cost the equivalent of £2,630 to every household in Knottingley and Ferrybridge.
"This is outrageous. Residents should be asking for a refund."
Staff at the club also expressed their concerns.
Paul Green, the club's steward, said: "If we lose everything we've worked so hard to retain there would be a massive hole in the community.
"It has been the beating heart of the community since it opened in 1965."
He told BBC Look North that it was a key sports facility for young people growing up in the area.
"Obviously I'd be devastated, we've seen what we've even achieved in this year with our junior football teams," he said.
"In 2018, 34,000 kids and adults used the club within that year, so it shows me there's a massive demand for people to use our facilities."
