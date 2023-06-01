Leeds mystery riverside sludge leak under control, says council
- Published
A mystery leak of grey sludge which has covered a towpath is being brought under control, officials have said.
The paint-like ooze has appeared on the path between Leeds Dock and Thwaite Watermill on several occasions over the last six months.
Pipes believed to have been the source of the leak had now been sealed off, Leeds City Council said.
GB Railfreight, which owns the land where the pipes sit, confirmed work to stop the discharge was under way.
A spokesperson for GB Railfreight said: "We are aware of the issue at Leeds Hunslet Depot and are working with our tenants to identify the source of the discharge.
"Remediation is already under way and rainwater that washes across the site will no longer be channelled towards the footpath."
The path, which sits between the River Aire and the Aire and Calder Navigation, forms part of the Trans Pennine Trail and is popular with runners and cyclists.
Local Green Party councillor, Ed Carlisle, said the situation had been "maddening" for residents, with the substance thought to have killed off plants and greenery in the area.
In a statement on Wednesday, Leeds City Council said: "Officers attended the site today and have spoken with representatives of the land owner.
"At the time of visiting, the land was dry and there was no sludge or run-off on the towpath or surrounding area."
When the issue was first reported six months ago, the Environment Agency assessed the situation and concluded it was not affecting the health of the waterways.
On Wednesday, the agency said it had seen no evidence that had changed, but said it was "ready to respond" in the event of any damage to the River Aire or the canal.
The Canal and River Trust has previously said it was investigating the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.