Leeds electric bike rental scheme set to launch in September
- Published
More than 650 electric bikes will be available for hire under a rental scheme set to launch in Leeds this year.
Docking stations will be installed in the city centre and inner suburbs after the plans were signed off by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).
It is hoped the bikes, set to launch in September, will encourage people more people to cycle instead of drive cars.
The scheme will be operated by Beryl Bikes.
The company, which runs e-bike systems in Norwich, Bournemouth and Greater Manchester, has chosen after Leeds City Council invited bids for the contact last year.
Helen Hayden, the council's executive member for infrastructure, told a WYCA meeting: "We've got a lot of confidence in the operator and I'm really pleased we're having docking stations.
"It won't be like when you go to London and bikes are strewn here, there and everywhere."
The combined authority will contribute £2m to fund 515 e-bikes, with Beryl Bikes providing a further 140.
The council has said the costs of renting one of the bikes will be "comparable to public transport fares".
The first docking stations will be installed in Meanwood and Shaftesbury Junction, as well as the city centre, but there are plans to expand the scheme to other areas if it proves popular.
Vicky Dumbrell, a WYCA officer, said: "Leeds has a lot of cycling infrastructure already in place on its roads and there's confidence this will be a success."
Further details of the scheme are set to be unveiled later.
