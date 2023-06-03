Man seriously injured in Leeds hit and run
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in a hit and run collision in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to the incident in Roseville Road at 06:45 BST on Saturday.
A man was found injured in the street and taken to hospital "with serious injuries", police said.
Surrounding roads were closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out. Witnesses have been asked to contact police.
