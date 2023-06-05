Killingbeck attacker carried out six assaults in Leeds suburb - police
A teenager has been arrested after a string of women were sexually assaulted in one Leeds suburb.
West Yorkshire Police say six women were attacked in the Killingbeck area between 29 March and 23 May.
The first three assaults took place at the end of March in the car park of the Asda store while the later attacks took place in Killingbeck Fields.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assaults and released on bail.
In the most recent incident, which happened between 13:10 and 13:30 BST on Tuesday 23 May, a man approached a woman from behind on land off Wykebeck Valley Road and attempted to remove her clothing before running off.
A similar incident was reported earlier the same day while an attack on 25 April had also been recorded.
Three assaults on women in the supermarket car park happened over 29 and 30 March, police said.
'Open mind'
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert said the incidents would "understandably cause concern" and police had increased patrols in the area.
She asked for the community to help with information or reports.
"However insignificant it may seem, it may help us as we continue to investigate these extremely concerning offences."
"We have to keep an open mind that there may be further victims and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of an offence or concerned by the behaviour of a male in this area to please come forward," the detective added.
A description issued by the force described a suspect as white, aged between 16 and 20, between 5ft 7in to 5ft 10in and wearing a black puffer coat.
