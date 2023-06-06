Ilkley Moor speed limit cut near Cow and Calf after incidents
The speed limit has been reduced near an Ilkley Moor landmark following a number of speed-related incidents.
Bradford Council has cut the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph on Hangingstone Road, past the Cow and Calf rocks, and on Moor Road.
New 30mph signs have been installed to ensure motorists are aware and sat-nav firms have been informed.
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said the move follows "a number of serious speed-related incidents" at the location.
