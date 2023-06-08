Two people charged after attacked dog put down
Two people have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after a dog was attacked and had to be put down.
West Yorkshire Police said the dog had suffered "horrific, non-survivable injuries" and had been destroyed.
Euan Mears, 24, of Sandford Road, South Elmsall, Wakefield, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
Brooke Barker, 20, of Sunnymede Terrace, Askern, Doncaster, is due to appear at the same court on 7 July.
The incident is believed to have occurred at addresses in Askern and Upton between 27 May and 4 June.
Det Insp Heather Shearer said: "The dog involved was taken to a veterinary surgery in Thurnscoe but sadly had suffered horrific, non-survivable injuries."
Officers have said video of the incident had been widely shared on social media and have appealed for people with footage to contact them.
