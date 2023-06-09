Part of Huddersfield's George Hotel to be demolished for new Radisson
- Published
Part of an historic Huddersfield hotel is to be demolished as refurbishment works continue ahead of the venue reopening under the Radisson brand.
Work is already under way to restore the George Hotel, a Grade II listed building which dates back to 1851.
The hotel will be a Radisson Red, one of the chain's boutique hotels, and is due to open in 2024.
Demolition of part of the building will make way for an extension which will help accommodate the hotel's 91 rooms.
As part of the plans, the original building, which faces onto St George's Square, will be refurbished, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The hotel's facade will also be preserved along John William Street, but with a new structure replacing the existing internal layout.
The part of the building to be demolished is said to be a historically unimportant three-storey block which faces towards the train station.
It will be replaced by a similar-sized and more sympathetic block using similar stone colours to the rest of the building.
Works have already been carried out on the exterior of the building to restore it.
As those efforts come to an end, the council plans to move on to internal and structural work ready for the Radisson fit-out.
The hotel had recently been earmarked to become a national rugby league museum, after the sport was founded at the hotel in 1895.
But Kirklees Council said the venue would not be "financially viable" without an ongoing cost to residents.
The building was bought by the council in 2020, and work to renovate it began last year.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.