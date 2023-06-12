Calderdale council proposes £6.9m road works scheme
A £6.9m programme of works to improve and maintain some of West Yorkshire's roads and paths is recommended for approval at a council meeting later.
The scheme is earmarked for towns and villages in Calderdale including Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Illingworth, Holmfield and Sowerby.
It includes £3.17m for road maintenance and £1.74m to help maintain structures including bridges.
Councillors have also been asked to approve work to tackle potholes.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that under the £6.9m City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) plan for this financial year, £500,000 has been allocated for footway maintenance and £540,000 for other schemes such as pavement "furniture" decluttering.
It will also include £440,000 for the council's Safer Roads programme such as speed management projects, 20 miles per hour zones and a pedestrian crossing initiative, £190,000 for schemes promoting walking, cycling and use of public transport, and £350,000 for signalling and other network needs.
A £780,000 fund to fix potholes is expected to come via West Yorkshire Combined Authority's £6.49m grant.
The cabinet meeting is due to start at 15:00 BST.
