Marsden Moor fire: Crews tackle fresh blaze on moorland
Firefighters are tackling a wildfire on Marden Moor in West Yorkshire.
Crews were called to the scene at Binn Lane, near Butterley Reservoir, on Friday afternoon.
A 200 sq m area is currently on fire and the flames are spreading quickly, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters from 13 stations are at the scene and the service said it is the eighth fire it has been called to on Marsden Moor so far this year.
Four wildfire units are tackling the blaze, with an all-terrain Argocat at the site and a Polaris vehicle on its way, a spokesperson said.
Crews from Meltham, Todmorden, Slaithwaite, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Rastrick, Halifax, Leeds, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Odsall, Featherstone and Skelmanthorpe fire stations were called to the scene.
"Firefighters are using blowers, beaters and hoses to help extinguish the flames,", a spokesperson said.
